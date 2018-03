Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines native has made it past the first round on NBC's The Voice, and soon fans will get to see where her journey leads.

Sharane Calister sat down with Channel 13's Dan Winters to talk about life before the show, her experience in the auditions, and what it's like to be on Team Alicia.

The Voice airs Monday night at 7 p.m. on Channel 13.