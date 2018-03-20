Allergy Season Starts Early This Year

Dr. Tim Simplot with Iowa ENT Center said many people are already coming into his office with coughing, sneezing, runny noses, and watery eyes. He said the season is starting earlier than normal in Iowa. This is predicted to be a more intense and longer season.
