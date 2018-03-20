Cleaning and Allergy Tips for Spring Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It may not look or feel like it, but Tuesday is the official first day of spring.

That means two things: it’s time for spring cleaning and allergies are back.

“Usually means the first day of spring is about the time when, if you're sensitive, tree pollen starts to come out. I usually use St. Patrick’s day as my first day, but it’s tree pollen, usually around here it’s oak and birch. It travels a long way and gets in your eyes and nose,” allergist Dr. James Wille said.

Wille said another allergen to be aware of at this time of year is outside mold, and there are a few things he recommends to anyone starting to feel bothered by these allergens.

“Keep your windows shut when the pollen starts to come, that makes a big difference. Cleaning sometimes can be an issue as well, some people are bothered by smells from the cleaning supplies, ammonia or bleach. You have to kind of use those that aren’t too scented. And then if you know this is the third year in a row that you’re starting to have trouble now, then it’s probably time to think about what else you’ll need, maybe take a medicine or two depending on if you’re going to be outside or not,” Wille said.

While you’re digging out allergy meds from that messy bathroom closet, you might as well start your spring cleaning, too.

“Some of the best things that a homeowner can do to get their house freshened up and ready for spring and summer activities think of it the way we do it, cleaning top to bottom. Think about things like getting those cobwebs down, cleaning off ceiling fans. A good way to clean off your ceiling fan, wash it with hot soap and water, polish it with some furniture polish--which will make it easy to dust off next time--work your way down, get the windows, the curtains, on down to the baseboards, and tile grout as well,” said Julie Bittle with Molly Maid.

Bittle said now is the best time to deep clean and take a few extra steps beyond normal cleaning routines.