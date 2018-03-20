× Construction Delayed on Downtown Skyscraper ‘The Fifth’

DES MOINES, Iowa — Construction on a major downtown Des Moines project will be delayed.

The first phase of construction on a 39-story skyscraper in downtown named “The Fifth” has been pushed back 12 weeks. The project completion date is now set for May of 2020.

Developers say the reason behind the delay is the cost.

The new deadlines were approved by the Des Moines City Council Monday night.

The building is supposed to include apartments, a hotel, parking garage, offices, and a movie theater.