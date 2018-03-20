Des Moines Police Chief’s Brother Victim of Fatal Sac County Accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAC COUNTY, Iowa -- The brother of Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert was killed in a car accident in Sac County on Monday.

The Iowa State Patrol says Deon Wingert was driving on County Road N28 when he drifted into a ditch. The impact rolled his Jeep and Wingert was thrown from the sun roof even though he was wearing his seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Des Moines Police Department says it is doing everything possible to support the chief during this difficult time.

"Chief Wingert and his family are our family, so it's been definitely a sad day for us as we try and figure out exactly how we're gonna move forward and what we can do to support him and his wife and his children and extended family," said Sergeant Paul Parizek.

Chief Wingert was in Europe when he received the news about his brother. He is now on his way back to Iowa.