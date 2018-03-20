Des Moines Police Officers File Discrimination Complaint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Two Des Moines police officers have filed a complaint with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, claiming discrimination.

Officers Kenny Brown and Cynthia Donahue were assigned new shifts earlier this year. Brown claims he was reassigned because he's African American and Donahue says she was reassigned because she's a woman. The Iowa Civil Rights Commission cannot comment on the complaint, but it is known that both Brown and Donahue were involved in an incident that resulted in one of their superiors being disciplined.

Sergeant Paul Parizek says there is no basis for the discrimination complaint.

"We run a fair and equitable organization and everyone here is going to be treated fair and equal, and I think that we have a fairly good track record showing that happens," he said.

In 2006, Brown filed a complaint with the West Des Moines Police Department after officers stopped him for a traffic violation while driving his personal vehicle. Brown said the officers failed to show him "professional courtesy" after he showed them his police identification.