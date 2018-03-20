× Des Moines School Board to Consider Resolution on Gun Control, Arming Teachers

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines School Board members will consider a resolution Tuesday night that calls on Congress to take strict measures on assault weapons and opposes arming teachers.

The resolution states, “There is no reason based on any viable research to suggest that adding guns into a school setting or arming teachers would prevent these acts of violence. ”

The resolution proposes extending the perimeter of gun-free school zones, funding programs to educate students and families about the risk of firearms, and funding and supporting counselors, psychologists, and social workers.

The meeting is at 6:00 p.m. at 1800 Grand Avenue. You can sign up to speak at the meeting at dmschools.org.

If board members support the measure, it will be sent to Iowa lawmakers who represent the district.