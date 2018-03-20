× Des Moines Singer Moving Ahead After ‘The Voice’ Battle Round

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines native is moving on in a national singing competition.

Sharane Calister won her battle on The Voice on Monday night by singing Shawn Mendes’ song “Mercy.”

Calister stopped by the Channel 13 studio before the episode aired, but could not reveal whether she was moving forward.

Her coach, Alicia Keys, said there is more inside of Sharane that she wants to see. The battle rounds continue on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. on Channel 13.