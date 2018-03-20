× Fatal Crash Shuts Down Highway 69 in Story County

STORY COUNTY, Iowa – One person was killed in an early morning crash on Highway 69 in Story County.

The accident happened around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday at Highway 69 and 150th Street about 2 miles north of Gilbert.

Sgt. Nate Ludwig with the Iowa State says the crash involved two vehicles and one person has been confirmed dead. No other information was able to be released.

Highway 69 is blocked in both directions. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.