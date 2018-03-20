Former Cyclone Quarterback Seneca Wallace Opens Ames Restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa- Seneca Wallace is remembered for “The Run” as an Iowa State Quarterback in 2002. Now Wallace is back in Ames opening his first Wingstop Restaurant.

The restaurant is in a strip mall at 703 South Duff. It serves a variety of flavors of chicken wings, along with specialty french fries.

The Ames location features some interesting decor of the quarterback’s career in Ames, and with 3 teams in the NFL. On one wall hanging details “The Run.” Also Jerseys from ISU, Seattle, and Green Bay also are on the walls.

“Our Des Moines location will be different,” said Wallace. “This wall with my displays will be a window in Des Moines.

Wallace plans to open another Wingstop on Merle Hay Road, in April.

“I know wings, and football, and sports go hand in hand,” said Wallace. “So, being able to provide this to people up here in this community and around the region that they haven’t been able to experience.”

The people can come for the wings, but also for the Cyclone memories.

“Most people always talk to me about, it’s usually the run,” said Wallace. “Its also usually the comeback against Iowa, for all the Hawkeye fans out there.”

Wallace held a soft opening for some invited guests, including ISU Head Football Coach Matt Campbell, Allen Lazard, and Joel Lanning, along with Athletic Director Jamie Pollard.

“Wish I would have had receivers that big when I played,” said Wallace.

The Wingstop in Ames opens on Wednesday.

Being able to come back where my career started..and to be able to provide this, its a dream come true for me,” said Wallace. It’s still surreal to walk in here to see may jerseys on the wall, my number engraved on the wall, the mosaic, the diagram, it’s cool pieces of art in here, to be able to be an extension of the brand here in Iowa has been a blessing.”