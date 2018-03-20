Fort Dodge Man Wants to Know Who Stabbed Him at Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- "We were all having a good time, you know," said Chad Ruby. "The last thing I remember is popping champagne."

It was New Year's Eve and Ruby was at an invite-only party at a house in the 1500 block of 5th Avenue North in Fort Dodge.

There was a small group of about 10 people at the party, and they were partying hard.

"Getting pretty turnt up, I guess," said Ruby. "But eventually a fight broke out and I was stabbed 11 times. Ten in the back, once in the head."

The next thing Ruby remembers is waking up in the hospital. He suffered two punctured lungs and lost four pints of blood. He's speaking out now because he wants to know exactly what happened that night and who is responsible for stabbing him.

"Everybody was there that knew about it," said Ruby. "The person that was there that did it, but I was taken to the hospital and everybody was let go, even the person that was drenched in my blood."

Ruby has been trying to piece together what happened from what his friends at the party have told him.

"My friends were holding me back from, I guess, someone who hit me, and they ultimately went outside and when they came back in I was stabbed up, covered in blood," said Ruby.

But there remain missing pieces to the puzzle. Police have been investigating the incident since it happened.

"We've talked to basically everybody that was present that evening and they've given us their version of events," said Captain Ryan Gruenberg of the Fort Dodge Police Department. "None of which can specifically indicate to us who stabbed Mr. Ruby."

Captain Gruenberg also provided Channel 13 with the following information regarding this case:

"On Monday, January 1, 2018, officers with the Fort Dodge Police Department were called to a fight call at approximately 2:18 A.M. in the 1500 block of 5th Ave North. The initial call was for individuals fighting outside of a residence. When officers arrived they discovered that a male, Chad Ruby (27 years old at the time of the incident), had been stabbed in the back several times (our information indicates 10 times). Mr. Ruby was initially transported by ambulance to Unity Point - Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge before being taken to Iowa Methodist in Des Moines for treatment of his injuries. He spent a couple of weeks in the hospital recovering from those injuries.

Our investigations division responded to the scene that evening and has been working the case ever since. There were multiple individuals at the gathering that evening, which we have spoken with, none of which have been able to provide information on who stabbed Mr. Ruby. Through the investigation, it was determined that several altercations occurred at the residence throughout the evening and it is our understanding that the stabbing happened during a physical fight between Mr. Ruby and another individual. We also believe alcohol was a contributing factor in some of the events that evening.

We are still looking into this incident as information becomes available. As mentioned we have spoken to several individuals who were present that evening, some of which have since decided to no longer speak with investigators. We encourage those with information to contact our investigations division."