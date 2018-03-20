× Hope Ministries Taking Reservations for Easter Meal Deliveries

DES MOINES, Iowa — With Easter just around the corner, a Des Moines charity is getting ready to cook some holiday meals.

Hope Ministries says Easter is one of their “big three” holidays each year, along with Christmas and Thanksgiving. The organization plans to deliver more than 1,600 dinners around on metro on Easter Day. To reserve one for yourself, a loved one, or someone else in need, a request needs to be made before next Monday.

“We want to help as many people as we can. We don’t want anyone rummaging through their cupboard and eating a can of soup alone on Easter Day. It’s a great celebration and we want to extend that love to as many people as possible,” said Kathy Coady of Hope Ministries.

To sign up for a meal delivery, call 515-265-4277 or visit hopeiowa.org.