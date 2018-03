Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- After three hours of debate, state lawmakers approved a round of emergency budget cuts on Tuesday afternoon.

The University of Iowa and Iowa State University will shoulder about one-third of the $35 million in cuts. Overall, the cuts represent less than one-third of one percent of the state's budget, but agencies have to make these cuts in the three months left of the fiscal year.

The Senate could take up the compromise plan as soon as Wednesday.