Nazi Graffiti Found on University of Iowa Murals

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Over the past week, the University of Iowa received two reports of Nazi graffiti on its campus.

The vandalism targeted two separate campus unity murals. University police say the first incident was discovered last week and the latest on Sunday.

The campus is no stranger to hateful messages. Last year, a white supremacy card was found in the library and another unity mural was vandalized. In January, white nationalist fliers were spread across an Iowa City neighborhood.

"They want these images of people of color doing well on our campus, and, you know, we even get recruited to come to the campus," said Santos Rodriguez, president of the University of Iowa NAACP. "But it seems that it's just all a marketing aspect because when we are actually on campus it's a lot of instances where we are having to face down blatant racism."

Rodriguez says he hopes the university will put up cameras and add lighting to help protect art that celebrates diversity.