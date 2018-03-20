× Officials Identify Drivers Involved in Fatal Head-On Story County Crash

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — One person has died and another is injured following a crash near Gilbert on Tuesday morning.

Zechariah Conrad, 25, was traveling northbound on Highway 69 at 150th Street when he crossed the center line and struck 65-year-old Richard Tjernagel head-on. Both vehicles entered the ditch and Conrad was ejected from his car when it rolled.

Conrad was confirmed dead and Tjernagel remains hospitalized in Ames. His condition has not yet been released.

The incident is still under investigation.