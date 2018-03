Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- The Polk County Health Department is issuing a warning about a spike in sexually transmitted disease cases.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the department highlighted some alarming statistics. More than 1,000 new STD cases have been reported this year, including nearly 700 cases of chlamydia. Fifteen new cases of HIV have also been reported.

The health department says there are three initials to remember: GYT--get yourself tested.