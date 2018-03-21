Graceland Yellowjackets Return to Iowa as National Champions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAMONI, Iowa -- The small town of Lamoni turned out in a big way on Wednesday to welcome back their national champion Graceland University men's basketball team.

On Tuesday night the Graceland Yellowjackets beat LSU Alexandria in the NAIA National Championship in Kansas City on a buzzer beater 3-point shot from Justin Hartley in overtime. It's the first national title in Graceland's history.

On Wednesday after the Yellowjackets were greeted by cheering crowds as they paraded back into town and onto campus. The school has an enrollment of around 900 students. Classmates say the intimate size of the school make this title so much more sweet. "It's not just like our team won, it's 'Wow! my friend! Wow, the guy who sits next to me in class! Or the kid that bought gas for me last weekend just won the national championship!" says Graceland Senior Melissa Sherer.