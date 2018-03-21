Interpretation of Iowa Code Creates Confusion, Uncertainty for Congressional Candidate’s Campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Secretary of State's Office says its reserving judgement on the application of the Iowa Code in connection to Theresa Greenfield's campaign.

In a statement on Wednesday, Secretary of State Paul Pate says:

"The role of the Secretary of State's office in this process is to take receipt of a convention certificate, which does not mean that the selected candidate's placement on the ballot is guaranteed or above legal challenge."

Under Iowa Code, if a candidate who has filed papers withdraws from a race, the candidate's party may hold a convention to nominate them for a spot on the ballot. A special convention will be held on Monday, if the 3rd Congressional District Central Committee leadership team determines Greenfield is eligible for a convention according to the chairman, Bill Brauch. A conference call to determine that is scheduled to take place Wednesday evening.

The Democratic 3rd district congressional candidate failed to make the ballot after she says her former campaign manager admitted to forging voter signatures on the petition. She scrambled to resubmit the valid petitions but came up short of the state's requirements to get onto the ballot.

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price believes the wordage of the Iowa Code is what has Central Committee and state officials stumped.

"Right now, the Central Committee still has some questions on the application of the rule in this particular instance as it relates to Ms. Greenfield," Troy Price says.

The Iowa Code states a special convention can be held if the candidate withdrew. The question if Greenfield actually withdrew from the race when she resubmitted her petitions is the center focus of the state and parties debate.

Brauch tells Channel 13 that if Monday's convention takes place it's up to the central committee to vote on adding a candidate. Brauch adds, while Greenfield would be the intended candidate, the vote could possibly open the ballot to any democrats in the third district.

Price would not specifically comment on how he thinks this could impact races in the future.

"I mean I'm not going to be able to talk hypothetically about what the future holds right now," he says. "We're just trying to keep this process open and as transparent as we can and come through this in a way that people are comfortable with the decisions that are made."

On Tuesday, the Iowa Attorney General's Office announced it will not issue a formal opinion regarding the application of the code because the issue could potentially come under review by it's office.