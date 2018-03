Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- An Iowa Olympic champion has passed away.

Bill Smith died on Tuesday at the age of 89. Smith won a gold medal in Freestyle Wrestling at the 1952 Olympic games in Helsinki.

Smith wrestled in college at the Iowa Teachers College, now the University of Northern Iowa. He is the only Olympian in the school's history. Last year he announced he was donating his medal to the school. It is displayed in the school's athletic facilities.