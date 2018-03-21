Iowa State Kicks Off Spring Football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa --- The Cyclones begin Matt Campbell's third spring football season, and Campbell made two telling statements: Kyle Kempt has earned the right to be number one, for now. And "The greatest challenge to this football is 'can this offensive line grow?'"

Improved offensive line play, and running back depth were also points of emphasis when referring to the growth of running back, David Montgomery.

Montgomery spoke to reporters Wednesday after practice, and said he's been wearing out the replay from one play last season. The Fumble.