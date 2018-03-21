× Kirk Korver Dies at Age of 27

One of Iowa’s most well-known sporting families is grieving the loss of one of its own.

Kirk Korver, the youngest of the Korver brothers of Pella, has died at the age of 27.

Kirk is the brother of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver, and Cavs beat writer Joe Vardon reports that Kirk fell seriously ill last week. Kyle has been excused from the team to return home to Iowa to be with his family.

Kirk Korver starred for Pella High School and then went on to play Division I basketball at the University of Missouri, Kansas City.