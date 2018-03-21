× Network Launched to Help Preserve Iowa’s History

DES MOINES, Iowa — The State Historical Society has launched a network to connect all history organizations in the state.

The Local History Network is meant to provide resources for grant writing, cataloguing artifacts, and even training and additional resources for preserving Iowa history.

The State Historical Society says it’s important to make sure we can preserve as much of the state’s history as possible.

“We know that Iowans and their identity are shaped by history and it’s really important to these communities and their heritage that their stories, artifacts, objects, photographs are preserved so – as the state’s keeper of Iowa history – we wanna make sure that we’re doing that at our level but also that local stories preserve for future generations of Iowans,” says Susan Kloewer, administrator with the State Historical Society of Iowa.

The State Historical Society asks that if your history organization has not been contacted regarding the Local History Network to reach out to them to get connected.