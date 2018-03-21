New Downtown Hotel Connected to Iowa Events Center Opens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – The new downtown Hilton opened its doors Wednesday.

The hotel creates a new connection to the Iowa Events Center through the skywalks.

President and CEO of Catch Des Moines Greg Edwards said, "Hilton Des Moines Downtown will attract even more people and events to central Iowa."

Located at 435 Park Street, the hotel has 330 guest rooms, including 26 suites, an indoor pool and fitness center.

The hotel cost an estimated $101 million.

Senior Vice President of Hilton Dave Marr said, “Des Moines has many development projects in the works and we know this hotel will play a critical role in supporting the influx of travelers expected to the city.”

Sales and Marketing Director for the downtown Hilton Hotel Tamara Chubb said the hotel has a technology theme.

"We have digital keys. So, anybody who has a smartphone and has the Hilton app on their phone , they can go on their phone and choose what room they want in the hotel and bypass the front desk," Chubb said.

Chubb said hotel room prices will range from $159-$299.

There is a ribbon cutting ceremony the public can attend Wednesday at noon.