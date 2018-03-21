× Plans for Downtown Skate Park Back on Track

DES MOINES, Iowa – Plans for a downtown Des Moines skate park are moving forward.

The Polk County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to work with the city on the construction and maintenance of new park along the Des Moines River.

According to the Des Moines Register, a group of skateboard enthusiasts has raised more than $2 million for the construction of a park north of Wells Fargo Arena. Polk County would be responsible for the construction of the park while the city would donate the land and maintain it.

The city will hold a public hearing on plans for the park on March 26th.