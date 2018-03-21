× Plea Hearing Wednesday for Joseph Finn

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – The adoptive father of a West Des Moines teen who died of cardiac arrest brought on by starvation will be in court Wednesday afternoon for a plea hearing.

Forty-seven-year-old Joseph Finn is charged in connection with the 2016 death of 16-year-old Natalie Finn. Details of what the plea entails have not been released.

Natalie Finn was found unresponsive and not breathing on the floor of a bedroom in the family’s West Des Moines home in October of 2016. She was wearing an adult diaper and officials say she had been sitting in her own waste for some time.

Results of an autopsy noted malnourishment and concluded Natalie Finn’s cause of death was cardiac arrest.

Joseph Finn faces charges of child endangerment resulting in death and three counts each of kidnapping, neglect of a dependent person, and child endangerment-serious injury. Some of the charges relate to alleged abuse of Natalie Finn’s other siblings.

Nicole Finn, Joseph’s ex-wife, was found guilty in December of first degree murder and three counts of first degree kidnapping in the case.

Investigators say Natalie Finn was intentionally denied food and medical care, which led to her death.

Joseph Finn did not live at the family’s home at the time of Natalie Finn’s death.