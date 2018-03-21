Ron Corbett’s Spot on Primary Ballot Challenged by Republican Blogger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Former Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett announced last year that he would challenge Governor Kim Reynolds in the 2018 Republican primaries. However Corbett's spot on the ballot is now being questioned.

Corbett turned in his petition to appear on the ballot, along with 4,088 signatures, last week to the Secretary of State's Office. Iowa law requires just 4,005 unique signatures to earn a spot on a primary ballot. However Republican blogger Craig Robinson says Corbett actually fell short of the minimum signature requirement. On Wednesday Robinson filed a challenge to Corbett's petition. He claims that 103 signatures on the petition are either duplicates or triplicates. According to his math that leaves Corbett 20 signatures short.

"The signature requirement is just that: a requirement," Robinson says in a letter to the Secretary of State's Office, "Getting close doesn't count."

Corbett's campaign is challenging Robinson's objections. Campaign Manager Cory Crowley released a statement on Wednesday afternoon reading in part:

"We are confident an official review next week will find in our favor. Establishment insiders with deep ties to Governor Reynolds have tried everything they can think of to derail Ron's campaign and protect the status quo. This is their latest attempt to prevent a fair and open primary."

The Secretary of State, State Auditor Mary Mosiman and Attorney General Tom Miller are part of a three-person panel that will review Robinson's challenge next week.