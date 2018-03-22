Boston Artist Displays Weather As Art in Central College Display

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PELLA, Iowa- This week students at Central College have gained a new perspective on art, and weather.

Nathalie Miebach, a weather artist from Boston brought a collection of her works called “Rising Waters” to display in Mills Gallery on campus. Miebach is the Artist in Residence this week.

“There’s a lot of things that fascinate me about weather,” said Miebach.

“Weather is essentially invisible it’s this interaction of elements that we walk through every day, but we can’t really see it, we can feel it, we can have equipment that can record it but we can’t really see temperature.”

Miebach’s work explores the intersection of art and science by translating scientific data from meteorology, ecology and oceanography into 3D woven sculptures and musical scores. Through use of basket weaving grids and other striking visual and musical elements, Miebach interprets complex science topics such as climate change and recent catastrophic weather events of hurricanes and flooding.

“For this was sort of the light bulb went off. I could use basket weaving. I could use sculpture to address questions that I had about science,” said Meibach. “Interestingly enough my first audience was not the art world, it was science teachers.”

An award-winning national and international artist, Miebach is the 2018 Central College Allison B. Allen artist-in-residence. Her on-campus residency during the week of March 19 included a public workshop and artist’s talk and reception, as well as conversations with students in art and education classes.

“I find scientists extremely curious problem solvers, tinkerers,” said Miebach. “There’s a lot of chemistry right from the get go, we’re all trying to figure something out with our own set of tools.”