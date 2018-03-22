× Display Educates People on Early Colon Cancer Detection

CLIVE, Iowa – Colon cancer is the second largest leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States and one local hospital is bringing awareness to people through a display.

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and Mercy Hospital has a colon display explaining different phases of colon cancer at one of its locations.

Located at Mercy West 1601 NW 114th Street in Clive, people can walk inside and around the display to learn more about colon cancer.

Beginning at 50 it is recommended people get a colonoscopy.

Symptoms of colon cancer include:

Rectal bleeding or blood in stool

Persistent abdominal discomfort

Change in bowel habits

Weakness or fatigue

Unexpected weight loss

Sometimes symptoms of colon cancer do not appear in an individual, so it is important to get a check up. It’s generally recommended to get a colonoscopy around the age of 50 unless there is a family history of polyps or colon cancer, in which case the procedure should be done at an age about 10 years before other family members were diagnosed.

The display is up until March 23rd.