Female Iowa Soldiers Featured in ‘Return to Normal’ Documentary

BOONE, Iowa — A documentary following eight female soldiers in Afghanistan, three of those from Iowa, premieres at the DMACC in Boone Thursday.

The documentary Journey to Normal follows the women through deployment.

Back in 2010 the Iowa National Guard had one of its largest deployments. Soldiers spent a year in Afghanistan and Journey to Normal shows a small portion of their time overseas.

The majority of the documentary shows the eight women and their transition back home. Martha Kester, a chaplain with the Iowa National Guard, is in the film and says the transition home can be isolating.

“How do you come back to normal? What is normal? Because I’m not the same person I was before I deployed. I think there are some things that are better about myself and some things that aren’t so great about myself. But I am who I am now and how do you transition back into life with who you are now,” Kester asks.

DMACC Boone is showing Journey to Normal at 7:00 p.m. there is a free will donation dinner at 6:00 p.m. and the director and producer of the documentary will speak and answer questions after the film.