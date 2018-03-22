× Drake’s Niko Medved Leaving Drake For Colorado State University After One Year

DES MOINES, Iowa — Channel 13’s Keith Murphy has confirmed Drake University Men’s basketball coach Niko Medved is leaving the team to become the new head coach at Colorado State University.

Medved took over as Drake head coach just last year. He led to the team to a 17-17 record and fourth place conference finish, their best since winning the Missouri Valley Conference in 2008.

Medved was hired less than a year ago on March 26, 2017 after spending four years at Furman leading them to a regular season conference championship in the 2016-17 season, and was named Southern Conference coach of the year.

Medved will replace Former Colorado State University coach Larry Eustachy. Eustachy coached at Iowa State University from 1998 to 2003.

ESPN, Denver Post and Barstool previously reported the news.

