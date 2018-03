× Iowa State Athletics Donating $1 Million to Help Students with Financial Aid

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University will receive a big donation Thursday and the money will go toward helping students in need.

Iowa State Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard tweeted about the donation.

Just had the opportunity to present to the ISU student government. Shared with them that tomorrow morning we will be announcing that Athletics is donating $1 million to the office of financial aid to be used for students who need financial assistance to complete their degrees. — Jamie Pollard (@IASTATEAD) March 22, 2018

Student Body President Cody West and Jamie Pollard have been working on the plan for nearly a year.

It was announced Wednesday night.