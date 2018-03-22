× Iowa Youth Basketball Coach Charged with Child Porn to Remain Jailed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A former Iowa youth basketball coach accused of secretly filming his teen players while they were undressed will not get out of jail before trial.

Forty-two-year-old Greg Stephen is charged with knowingly transporting child pornography. He was arrested March 13th.

A federal magistrate called the case particularly “disturbing” because Stephen used his position as an Iowa Barnstormers coach to gain access to teens and both the players and parents trusted him.

The investigation began when Stephen’s former brother-in-law was doing remodeling work at Stephen’s home and discovered a suspicious recording device. He then turned it over to police in Monticello.

Investigators found several recording devices in Stephen’s possession, including one that was disguised as a smoke detector. Video files depicting young boys in various states of undress were also discovered by state and federal officials.

The videos were recorded in multiple hotel rooms in both Iowa and Illinois.

The magistrate ruled Wednesday that Stephen will remain behind bars until trial.

Future court dates have not yet been set.