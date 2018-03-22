Million Dollar Donation From Athletics Is A Game Changer For ISU Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- They give it their all every game day. "It is so fun to see how much our students support the athletic teams," said Iowa State University Financial Aid Director Roberta Johnson. Thursday the athletics department gave the students something big back in return. "My jaw dropped. It was great," said ISU Student Government President Cody West.

West had been working with ISU Athletic Director Jamie Pollard for a year on finding a way for athletics to impact students directly in the classroom. It paid off in a big way Thursday. West said, "To see that million dollar price tag on something that is going to help students so much to complete their degrees and walk out with a diploma is phenomenal."

The donation was given to the financial aid department to specifically help students struggling due to financial reasons. Johnson said, "For some students this is going to be an absolute game changer."

Johnson says the million dollars will be spread over a period of four years with the first deposit of $100,000 coming July 1, for use during the 18-19 school year. Senior students receiving first priority, but it won't be limited just to them. "Having capability to have this tool in our hip pocket to help the students who are really stressed and don't know how they'll put together the last bit to get them across the stage at commencement is going to be huge," said Johnson.

Students will have to exhaust all other scholarship opportunities first before applying with the financial aid office. "Just giving students that little bump they need to register for the next semester of courses to maybe not take on as many hours to supplement the experience and get better grades in the classrooms just makes sense," said West.

It all is giving students at ISU one million more reasons to cheer, Go Cyclones. "Absolutely floored, just the generosity from athletics and Jamie Pollard in general has been phenomenal," West said.