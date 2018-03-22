× Proposed Change to Iowa’s Constitution Would Include ‘Right to Bear Arms’

DES MOINES, Iowa — After a heated debate Wednesday night, the Iowa Senate passed a resolution to add the “right to bear arms” to Iowa’s constitution.

More action must be taken by lawmakers before the measure can be placed on the ballot and voted on by Iowans.

For constitutional amendments to be added they must be approved twice in both chambers. The Iowa House passed it Monday night. Before Iowans can vote, lawmakers must pass it again in both chambers in either the 2019 or 2020 legislative session.

The amendment the Iowa Senate voted on says, “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”

Iowa Republicans also attempted to add gun protections into the constitution back in 2012 and failed.