Charges Unlikely to be Filed in Des Moines Fatal Stabbing

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police say charges will not be filed in a deadly stabbing earlier this month.

Officers found Christopher Latimer dead in the apartment he shared with his mother and her boyfriend in the early morning hours of March 7th. It was the second time officers had been called there that morning.

The first call was for a fight. That resulted in the arrest of Latimer’s mother, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Police were called back to the home by her boyfriend, who told officers he stabbed Latimer while trying to protect himself.

“Based on all the evidence that we’ve gathered…and we’ve done our forensic examination of the home, medical examiner has weighed in, and we’ve talked to what witnesses we have, I don’t think we’re gonna be filing any charges in the future on this. I think this one can pretty much be considered closed, it’s just a sad set of circumstances for the family involved,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

Police say they believe substance abuse played a role in the altercation.