Creston Family Found Dead in Mexico Condo, Police Say No Sign of Trauma Evident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRESTON, Iowa -- The Creston community is looking for answers after a well-known family was found dead in Tulum, Mexico, while on vacation.

The Sharp family--Kevin, Amy, and two children Sterling and Adrianna--were last heard from on March 15th, the day they arrived in Tulum. Family members say the Sharps told them they had made it safely to their condo.

After the Sharps missed a return flight home earlier this week, their family started to worry. On Friday morning, they filed a missing persons report with the U.S. and Mexican Embassies. This prompted Mexican authorities to check on the Sharps' condo, and responding officers found all four dead inside.

"At approximately midnight last night, the Creston Police Department was contacted by the Sharp family. They hadn't heard from several members of their family that had gone down to Mexico on vacation. They wanted to file a missing persons report since they were supposed to have gone to a basketball game in Indiana and never made it," said Creston Police Chief Paul Ver Meer. "Unfortunately, all four members of the Sharp family were found deceased in their condo in Mexico. At this time, autopsies are being conducted in Mexico, results are pending. The only thing that we can state that I was told is there was no sign of any traumatic injury."

Members of the Creston community are now mourning the loss of four beloved members.

"It's just heartbreaking to think, you know, they probably saved for how long for this trip and they were excited about it," said Tara Hanson, who grew up next to Amy Sharp. "For something like this to happen is just unfathomable."

Hanson said she is still in shock but hopes the community can come together to support the Sharps' friends and family.