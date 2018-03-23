× Dallas County Again Fastest-Growing in Iowa

IOWA — Iowa continues to grow, and a metro county is the fastest-growing in the state.

Dallas County has once again been named the fastest-growing county, according to population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. The county has increased in population by more than 31% since 2010, with more than 87,000 residents.

Johnson and Polk Counties followed with 14% and nearly 12% growth respectively.

The combined Des Moines and West Des Moines metro area has had the fastest growth in the state since 2010.