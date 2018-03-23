Digital Marketing Firm Studies How Iowans Use Social Media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa - We have plenty of options connecting to people around the world through social media.

Blue Compass studied how Iowans use social media. The survey found Facebook was the clear winner. 43% of respondents said Facebook was their favorite platform. 8% picked Instagram. The survey also found people spend the most time on Facebook compared to other apps.

Blue Compass President Drew Harden said they were surprised to find 31% of respondents in the 18 to 24 age range choose Facebook as their favorite social media platform. 15% in that age range pick Instagram and only 6% said Snapchat was their favorite.

You can learn more about the study on the Blue Compass website.