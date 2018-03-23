Friends of the Sharps Remember Creston Family Found Deceased in Mexico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRESTON, Iowa -- A Creston family has lost four loved ones after they left for a beach vacation.

The Sharp family was staying at a resort in Tulum, Mexico. Other family members raised concerns about the Sharps on Thursday night when they failed to return on their scheduled flight, and on Friday police confirmed all four had been found dead in the condo in which they were staying in Mexico. No foul play is suspected at this time, but police are still working to determine the cause of death.

The Creston community is now mourning the loss of the family, including 12-year-old Sterling and seven-year-old Adrianna. The kids' classmates are reacting to the devastating news impacting the town.

"When we found out the news about them missing, we all started thinking the worst."

The Franklin family's son James said he knew something was wrong.

"Sterling only posted one thing of his condo on his Snapchat story, and that kind of worried me because, you know, why wouldn't he post any other things?" he said.

Heartbreakingly, the worst came true. Now the Franklins say the only thing they can do is be there for the Sharps' family and remember their friends.

"He was really funny when we hung out together. I think he was the best at sports out of all of us. His dad coached me and he was really nice," said James, recounting his memories of Sterling.

James' sister Violet was also friends with Adrianna.

"We used to do handstand contests at dance, we would run up and down the stairs. We had slumber parties and we would help each other out at drama camp and stuff," she said. "It is kinda sad, but I'll always know she's in heaven so I can always remember her."

While the Franklins and other community members mourn, Kelly Franklin says she wants to make sure the Sharps' extended family knows how much they meant to Creston. Kelly has started the Creston Class of 2024 Facebook page--Sterling's graduating class--to start generating ideas for a memorial.

"I know it's early yet, but the family meant so much to the town we thought that we could at least start doing something to let the extended family know how much they meant to everyone, but also that they mattered, that they were here."