Iowa Congressman, Google Employees Encourage DSM Students to Get Involved With Technology

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Congressman David Young teamed up with Google for a special presentation at a Des Moines school on Friday.

Congressman Young and Google employees hosted the CS First Roadshow at Meredith Middle School, a computer science education presentation for students in fourth through eighth grades.

The event focused on teaching students technical coding skills and problem solving techniques. Google employees say its important to teach kids how they can get involved with computer science at an early age.

"Students right now are already exposed to so much technology around them, so it's important for them to understand that they can be creators of that technology in the future, even if its not necessarily right now, instead of just consuming it," said Google spokesperson Laura Peterson.

The CS First Roadshow is part of Growth With Google, a new initiative to provide Americans with the skills they need to prepare for work, find a job, or grow their business.