Iowa Students Show Off Knowledge at State Science Fair

IOWA -- Some middle and high schoolers have been explaining their research at the State Science and Technology Fair this week.

The fair gets bigger each year. High school students took their turn on Thursday and middle schoolers on Friday. Some of the students tackle problems like water quality in Iowa. The leader of this fair says it's important to develop science skills in Iowa classrooms.

"The science fair is really an economic engine for the state of Iowa because this is our future entrepreneurs, our business people, our farmers," said Jay Staker. "You know, the people that are going to make this place grow using STEM and STEM understanding, communication, problem solving, all the things that come out of this process."

"Absolutely do your research so you have evidence to back it up. And just work on it, a lot, because the more you work the better it's going to end up," said seventh grader Callie Wicker.

Students are competing for scholarships, cash awards, and trips to the Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles.