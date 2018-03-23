× Iowans to Join People Around Country in ‘March For Our Lives’

DES MOINES, Iowa — Students from around the country will take a stand against gun violence.

On Saturday, they are participating in multiple March For Our Lives events. The largest march will take place in Washington D.C., where hundreds of the participants will be students from Parkland, Florida. Last month, 17 students and staff were shot and killed at the school.

Marches are also planned in at least 12 Iowa cities. The event in Des Moines will begin with a rally at the state capitol at 2 p.m. followed by the march beginning at 3:15.