FORT COLLINS, CO - On Friday Colorado State officially introduced former Drake Coach Niko Medved as its new head coach. Medved coached just 1 season in Des Moines before heading back to where he was an assistant early in his career.

Medved will make $700,000 per year at CSU, with $25K increases every year. Colorado State paid Drake $425,000 for Medved's contract buyout. CSU went just 11-21 last year.