× #MeToo Exhibition Provides Safe Space at Des Moines Social Club

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Social Club is hosting a reception to premiere its current exhibition that brings awareness to sexual assault.

#MeToo: A Sexual Assault Awareness Art Campaign aims to support Iowans affected by sexual harassment, assault and violence.

The exhibit allows artists to share personal experiences with sexual harassment, and is meant to open up a safe space to have conversations when it comes to sexual harassment.

The exhibition is presented by the Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault. If you need someone to talk to about a personal experience you can call 800-770-1650.

The open reception is March 23rd from 5:00-7:00 p.m. People can view the exhibit through April 8th.