Senator Ernst Announces Special Guest for Annual Roast and Ride

IOWA — Iowa Senator Joni Ernst announced the big name coming to her June fundraiser.

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee chairman Trey Gowdy will be the special guest at the senator’s Roast and Ride event.

There is no word yet on whether Gowdy will participate in the annual motorcycle ride. The ride to honor veterans stretches from Big Barn Harley Davidson in Des Moines to the Central Iowa Expo in Boone.

This is the fourth year of the Roast and Ride. The event will take place on Saturday, June 9th. Visit the fundraiser’s website for more information.