Upcoming Class Teaches Babysitting Basics

URBANDALE, Iowa — Summer is right around the corner, teens may be looking for a summer babysitting job and parents may be looking for a sitter. There is an in person babysitting training class that shows the ins and outs of babysitting.

The Safe Sitter training course is a national organization whose curriculum surrounds four main teaching points;

Safety Skills: Students learn how to prevent unsafe situations and what to do when faced with dangers such as power failures or weather emergencies.

Child Care Skills: Students learn tips to manage behavior that will help them stay in control of themselves and the children in their care. Students also learn the ages and stages of child development, as well as practice diapering.

First Aid & Rescue Skills: Learning skills such as choking rescue and CPR is often students’ favorite part of the class. Students also learn a system to help them assess and respond to injuries and illnesses.

Life & Business Skills: The ability to screen jobs, discuss fees, and greet employers will set students up for success now and in the future. Students practice these skills through various role plays.

Safe Sitter instructor Matt Crooks said the most common safety concern is choking. The classes use infant and adult dummies to practice CPR.

“The use of the dummies gives students hands-on practice on what to do in real life choking situations,” Crooks said.

The 6 ½ hour class teaches not only safety and child care skills but also teaches how to market themselves as a trained babysitter.

“We talk about things like how to talk to parents and how to discuss your fees, it helps the babysitters feel more comfortable when asking for money,” Crooks said.

Crooks said the average rate for a babysitter right now is between $5 and $10 an hour per child.

At the end of the class students get to take home a bag with a babysitting certification as well as a Safe Sitter guide book that covers everything they learned in class.

The next class is March 31st and registration is due on March 24th. The class is from 9:00 A.M. to 2:30 P.M. at the Urbandale High School.

