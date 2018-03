Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PELLA, Iowa -- Funeral arrangements have been set for Kirk Korver, the younger brother of Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyle Korver.

Kirk died on Tuesday following a short illness. The Korvers, of Pella, are well known for their athleticism.

A visitation will be held on Sunday from 1:30-6 p.m. at Third Reformed Church in Pella. A funeral will then take place on Monday at the same location at 10 a.m.

Kirk was 27 years old.