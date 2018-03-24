× Iowa Finance Authority Director Terminated Following Sexual Harassment Allegations

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Director of the Iowa Finance Authority has been terminated from his position with the organization.

On Saturday afternoon, Governor Reynolds announced the termination of IFA Director Dave Jamison, effective immediately.

A press release from the governor’s office says it was made aware of “credible allegations of sexual harassment against Director Jamison,” at which time Governor Reynolds ended his employment.

IFA Chief Programs Officer Carolann Jensen has now been named interim director.