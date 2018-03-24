Iowans Advocate for Gun Control During March For Our Lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- People in Des Moines and across the country are saying they've had enough.

When Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people at his old high school in Parkland, Florida, a month ago, the debate over gun control reignited. However, students at Stoneman Douglas High School refused to let it die down over time like it had following past shootings. They organized the March For Our Lives to happen at the U.S. Capitol on Saturday, and soon other marches were planned across the country.

A rally and march took place in Des Moines at the Capitol building. Thousands of people attended to ask lawmakers for better legislation for gun control and remember the lives lost to all sorts of gun violence.

For some of the marchers in Des Moines, gun violence hits home.

"I know that we're here and it's mostly focusing on school shootings, but I personally have lost someone in a shooting where three people were killed in a hate crime," said Maili Cotter-Brown, a Drake University student.

Another Drake student, Cassidy Barnes, said, "For me, specifically with the Parkland shooting, I had a very close friend all throughout middle school who her sister was one of the 17 who was shot and killed in that shooting, and so, for me, this is an incredibly important event for me to come out to."