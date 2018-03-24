× Mexican Authorities Say Creston Family Died of Toxic Gas Inhalation

CRESTON, Iowa — After a Creston family of four was confirmed dead in a condo in Mexico on Friday, their cause of death has now been released.

Mexican authorities say the Sharp family died of “asphyxia by inhalation of toxic gases,” according to NBC News. The family reportedly appeared to have been dead for 36-48 hours before their bodies were found during a welfare check. NBC says the Quintana Roo attorney general’s office is still working to determine what type of gas was involved. However, suicide and violence have both been ruled out as possible causes.

The Sharps traveled to Tulum, Mexico, for vacation, but failed to return home on their scheduled flight earlier this week. Family members then became worried and filed a missing persons report, but the Sharps were later found dead inside their condo.

A vigil was held on Saturday evening to remember the Sharps and their impact on the community.